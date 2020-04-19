Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the whole world including Pakistan was facing extraordinary situation due to the COVID-19. He said that the government had taken some bold steps to deal with the emerging scenario.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the largest program of financial assistance in the history of Pakistan for providing relief to the destitute segment of the society had been carried out successfully. He said that financial aid of Rs 12,000 has so far been distributed transparently among the needy families. He said that such a rapid and transparent program of financial aid had never been launched in the history of Pakistan.

He added that the former government misled the people with hollow slogans and false promises. He said that opposition parties were merely paying lip-service and were trying to divide the people in this time of trial instead of standing beside them. He further stated that opposition, even in this difficult situation, was playing a negative role. he said that the entire PTI leadership is standing beside the people in these hard times and was aware of their difficulties. He said the government had decided not to arrange Ramazan Bazaar. He further stated that under the Ramazan package, financial assistance would be provided to the deserving families on the pattern of Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program. Only those achieved success in life and in the hereafter who served the ailing humanity, he concluded.

CM condoles demise of Ali Suleman Habib

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned businessman and head of Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members. He said that Ali Suleman Habib had a prominent place in business community. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Parliamentarians meet CM

Members Provincial Assembly Muhammad Mamoon Tarar and Nazir Ahmed Chohan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office. Usman Buzdar directed the elected representatives to take measures to deal with COVID-19 in their respective areas and said that it was a time to stand beside ailing humanity.

Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately, opposition tried to do politics over corona outbreak. Opposition parties left the masses alone in their dire straits. The opposition should know that people can’t be served by making false statements. The negative attitude of the opposition has been revealed to 220 million people. It doesn’t suit to opposition to politicize an important national issue like corona. Public service will continue with strong determination. The government will continue to serve the people in this time of trial, he added.