LAHORE - Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Information Minister Punjab has said that the Buzdar government has finalized a package for the frontline professionals against the global pandemic coronavirus.

The Minister said that under the special package, professionals working on the frontline against the epidemic coronavirus which included health professionals, police, rescue 1122, sanitation staff would be given one-month additional salary.

He said that the additional salary to the frontline workers was in acknowledgment of their work in which they risked their lives for the service of the masses. The minister said that the testing capacity of the Punjab laboratories has increased up to 4,200 daily by upgrading of four labs. Fayyaz said that random testing in particular areas could help to determine the spread of coronavirus and containing it.

He said that Usman Buzdar as a Chief Minister of Punjab was proving his abilities in difficult circumstances and practicable decisions were for all to witness.

The Minister said that Sardar Usman Buzdar had led all the provinces regarding measures against the coronavirus.