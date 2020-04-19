Share:

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem says the government has introduced an ordinance to check hoarding of essential commodities amidst spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the new ordinance contains three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee, sanitizers, face masks and other essential items.

The Minister said an anti-smuggling law is also being brought to prevent smuggling of dollars and essential commodities such as sugar and wheat through undeclared routes.

He said the government will not let anyone exploit the prevailing situation.

Farogh Nasim said a law about industries is also being prepared.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said these laws are manifestation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fulfillment of the PTI's manifesto.

She said the hoarding and anti-smuggling laws will bring ease in the life of the ordinary people.