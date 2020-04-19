Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that government is pursuing a strategy to contain spread of coronavirus and save people from unemployment.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot on Sunday, she said 144 billion rupees are being distributed among the deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister will soon announce a package for small businessmen, whose businesses have been affected by the ongoing partial lockdown.

She said steps are also being taken to check smuggling and hoarding of edible items. She said mobile utility stores will provide essential commodities to people in the far flung areas of the country during Ramazan.

The Special Assistant expressed confidence that religious scholars will ensure implementation of the 20-point strategy of precautionary measures for congregational prayers in mosques during Ramazan.

She said religious scholars and prayer leaders at mosques have an imperative role to play to contain spread of coronavirus. She said Ulema should create awareness about the disease among people.