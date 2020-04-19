Share:

PESHAWAR - Chair­man, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Mu­hammad Faiq Shah has urged the gov­ernment to give priority to health, education and agriculture sectors and urged to early complete development projects under the China Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC).

While chairing a joint meeting of in­dustrialists and traders here Saturday, Faiq Shah expressed the hope that the debt relief and investment in Pakistan announced by foreign financial lenders, including International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, Paris Club and Saudi Ara­bia will change the fate of poor masses of the country. He appreciated the govern­ment for giving industrial status to the construction sector and tax relief, which would benefit labour class, investors and industrialists.