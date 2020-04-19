PESHAWAR - Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the government to give priority to health, education and agriculture sectors and urged to early complete development projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
While chairing a joint meeting of industrialists and traders here Saturday, Faiq Shah expressed the hope that the debt relief and investment in Pakistan announced by foreign financial lenders, including International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, Paris Club and Saudi Arabia will change the fate of poor masses of the country. He appreciated the government for giving industrial status to the construction sector and tax relief, which would benefit labour class, investors and industrialists.