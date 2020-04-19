Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has proposed constitution of an eight-member committee of Ulema in each province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on coronavirus sit­uation.

The committee would be mandated to remain in contact with government and local administrations with regard to maintaining discipline and social dis­tancing during mandatory prayers at mosques especially Namaz-e-Taraveeh in the holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this while attending a video conference of Ulema along with 21-Ul­ema of the province, convened and chaired by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday and also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The President Dr Arif Alvi and oth­er participants of the moot welcomed and endorsed the proposal of KP Gov­ernor and termed it practical to over­come the coronavirus pandemic in the prevailing circumstances.Speak­ing during the conference, Governor Shah Farman said the government and Ulema were on the same page with regard to measures to overcome and contain the coronavirus pandem­ic in the province.

He said the government kept the Ulema on board in all consultation process throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to which today all the Ulema agree with the precautionary steps of the government and health practitioners.

At the end of the conference, Ulema hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as­sured to cooperate with the govern­ment and strictly implement the pre­cautionary measures during Ramazan as mentioned in a unanimous declara­tion of the conference.

Beside Chief Secretary KP Dr Ka­zim Niaz, IG Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Ismail, Qari Rohullah Madni, Nazar Hussain Mutahri and other Ulema of all schools of thoughts attended the video link conference.