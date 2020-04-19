Share:

KARACHI - The District West Magistrate of City court, along with his staff, has been put under Quarantine with fears that they may be infected with the coronavirus.

According to court sources, the Judicial Magistrate’s mother was diagnosed with coronavirus, after which samples were collected from the Judicial Magistrate and his staff as well.

The sources further say that the entire staff of the judge has been Quarantined as a precautionary measure, and other judges will also be tested for the coronavirus. It is important to mention that no precautionary measures taken by the authorities in City Court’s premises.