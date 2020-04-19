Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that it had no intentions of arresting Shehbaz Sharif on April 17, 2020.

NAB had summoned the President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the ongoing money laundering probe against him on Friday last.

He skipped the appearance before the Bureau’s investigation team and asked them to exempt him from personal appearances until the coronavirus lockdown was over.

A statement issued by NAB spokesperson on Saturday said, “Only comprehensive and detailed answers of a few questions were required. No magic can influence NAB; action is taken as per law and constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and in light of evidence. Please, better [to] avoid politics on NAB as NAB is a national institute.

Its officers have no affiliation with any political party, group or group of individuals but it has allegiance only to the state of Pakistan.”

According to PML-N’s spokesperson Attaullah Tarar, the party President is a cancer survivor and his health did not allow him to appear before the national anti-corruption watchdog amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

Tarar mentions that Shehbaz Sharif had submitted his written reply to Bureau probe team.