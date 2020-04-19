Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that businessmen in the province would be allowed to open their businesses after the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).He said that the SOPs were being formulated by the government and only those businessmen would be allowed to do their businesses who would completely follow the SOPs.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister had constituted a committee comprising of Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and he himself to formulate the SOPs for the business community. He further said that the committee after meeting with the members of the business community would finalize the SOPs for opening of their businesses.

The Minister said that the small businessmen would be allowed to resume their businesses if they just limit themselves to the home delivery and ensure the implementation of all the SOPs.Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Chief Minister was also of the opinion that the businesses could be resumed on rotation policy.

Explaining the rotation policy the Minister said that different week days would be fixed for various businesses. He said that the days on which businesses related to garments, clothing or fabrics would be allowed to do business, all other related trades like tailors, embroidery etc would also be allowed to work on the same days. Similarly the days for all the businesses related to the electronics trade would also be fixed, he added.Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Chief Minister has also decided that besides talking to the concerned quarter regarding giving loan to the small businessmen on easy terms and conditions, the Sindh Government would also facilitate them with regard to excise taxes and SRB taxes.

He said that any businessman found not following the SOPs would not be allowed to continue with his business.

Syed Nasir Hussin Shah said that the government was also devising SOPs for the health facilities that were hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in Sindh. These health facilities would be allowed to function after the SOPs, the Minister added.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also met with the officer bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in this regard.

Nasir Shah said, the CM told PMA that all those doctors who followed the devised SOPs could open their clinks. He further said that the Chief Minister also asked the members of PMA to submit their suggestion regarding the Tele Clinics.

He told that Sindh Chief Minister was of the opinion that all the useful suggestions for the initiation of Tele Clinics in the province would be supported.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus it was not possible for the Sindh Government to allow the resumption of all the businesses at once. Gradually after the formulation of all the imperative Standard Operating Procedures the business activities would resume in the province, he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that all the businesses related to essential commodities especially those manufacturing and delivering food items including meat, vegetables and dairy items were functioning right from day one of the lockdown.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was no more possible for the people to do their businesses without adopting precautionary measures. The Sindh government was well aware of the sufferings of the business community due to the lockdown, he added.

He said that the decision of the lockdown was one of the difficult decisions taken by the Sindh government and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus lockdown was the only best possible option available.The Minister expressed hope that with the cooperation of the people including the members of the business community soon the government would be successful in complete elimination of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah visited various areas of Karachi today along with the Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh and inspected the anti bacterial spray campaign.

The visit was accompanied by Chairman East Moid Anwar, MC East Waseem Ahmed, MD Water Board Asad Ullah and MD Solid Waste Management Board Asif Ikram.

The Minister and Secretary LG visited different areas of the city and inspected the anti bacterial activities. Expressing his views about the campaign Nasir Shah said,”We are focused to deliver our people without any discrimination and the whole Sindh Cabinet is on the mission to serve people.”

Briefing the Minister about the spray campaign Mr. Roshan Ali Shaikh stated, “The district and union administrations are on the ground 24/7 to monitor the anti bacterial activities as all staff is instructed to perform the duties without any negligence.”

The minister and the Secretary then moved to various areas and monitored the spray process, took briefings from the officers and give necessary instructions.