An image from a meeting between the surrealist and the realist well known for toying with idealism.

Today we remember the great Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez, who passed away six years ago — 17 April 2014.

As a journalist and political activist, Marquez was present for many of the violent events that rocked his country, and had an intimate understanding of both war and internal conflict.

Among the political figures he admired, Fidel Castro was the most important. Their legendary friendship was one that lasted for decades. In Marquez’s own words; “What actually strengthened our friendship were books. I discovered that he was such a great reader that before publishing a book, I would send him the original. He could spot contradictions, anachronisms, and inconsistencies that even publishing professionals failed to notice.

Only last year, some of his journalistic writings translated in English titled Scandal of the Century and Other Writings hit the market. As any great writer, he is not living us alone even after he died six years ago.

“Ultimately, literature is nothing but carpentry... Both are very hard work. Writing something is almost as hard as making a table.”

Gabriel Garcia Marquez