Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never spare any looter or plunderer, even his closest one.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Railways headquarters, he said that credit went to the prime minister that every investigation report was getting public including report on sugar and flour scam, IPP or loan issues.

“Ministers including me, if found involved in corruption, will have to face strict action by the prime minister”, he said. The minister said that Imran Khan was playing very sensibly and he saved the country from default by motivating International Monetary Fund (IMF) for putting on hold the existing 6 billion Dollar Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

He said that he always opposed the export of wheat and sugar, adding that Federal Minister Asad Umar was against the subsidy on su gar and the decision was taken in Punjab.

He said that he had requested the prime minister to improve the relations with the national media, adding that media had played a vital positive role during COVID-19 pandemic. “I extend my hand of friendship towards media on behalf of the prime minister,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he had appealed to the prime minister to support mosques and Madaris in the country so that religious work might not be disturbed due to coronavirus. He said the PR was setting off a special quarantine train comprising 30 coaches including two medical vans for Chaman, Balochistan on Sunday to join the efforts against the COVID-19.

He said the Railways was also going to deposit Rs 50,185,000 to the Coronavirus Fund established by the prime minister, adding that every railway worker would share one day and every officer would share three-day salary in the fund.

He said that it had been decided to give Rs 12,000 from Ehsaas Cash Programme to each of Railways porter so that financial burden on them could be reduced and 10,000 porters would benefit from the facility.

Moreover, he added that National Disaster Management Authority had given 10,000 masks for porters which would also be distributed among them. He said that salaries and pensions of the PR employees would not be delayed even for one day.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be remembered forever in the world of politics due to his pro-people policies. He said the government had tackled the coronavirus pandemic effectively but opting precautionary measures was the best solution to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

To another question, he said the PR was ready to operate 28 trains which could be operated from April 25 or May 01 after the approval of federal government, however complete train operation could be restored after Ramazan 15 .