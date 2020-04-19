Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the nation is rigorously fighting against the coro­navirus surge in the country, the Pakistan Navy con­tinued nationwide support through numerous relief operations while reaching out to aggrieved families in urban cities to far-flung rural areas and towns across Pakistan.

During these relief operations, thousands of fami­lies were provided with ration and protection masks in coastal, creeks and adjoining areas of Balochistan and Sindh. Pakistan Navy teams reached out to de­serving families at Gwadar, Jiwani, Pishukan, Surban­dar, Gadani, Jati, Thatta, Sujawal and various creeks and small goth/ villages in outskirts of Karachi, ac­cording to a press release.

Beside, the Pakistan Navy also continued relief drive and thousands of ration bags including food/ kitchen commodities, cash amounts were distributed to deserving families at Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Kas­ur, Lahore and Sialkot. Medical and personal protec­tion equipment including masks, gloves, goggles and protective dresses were also provided to the author­ities and hospitals in various remote villages/ towns and cities. In addition, Pakistan Navy ships transport­ed food items donated by Chinese government which included wheat flour, sugar and eatable oil etc, from Karachi to Gwadar for distribution to deserving fam­ilies.

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration bags among aggrieved families in nearby small villages of Murree. Pakistan Navy amidst challenges of corona pandemic is steadfast in support of the nation with passion and resolve, the press release concluded