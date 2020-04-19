Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police arrested more than 48 shopkeepers for the lockdown violation here on Saturday. The shopkeepers had started their business by opening shops at the KarKhana Bazaar, Circular Road, Jhal Khanwana and Satiana Road.

In the morning the police gave them a warning, but they did not close the shops. Then the police took action in the afternoon and detained more than 48 shopkeepers at police stations Rail Bazaar, Kotwali Road, Factory Area, Peoples Colony and other police stations.

In the meanwhile, CPO suspended SHO of Rail Bazaar for alleged misconduct with merchants in makky market.