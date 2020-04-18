Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have registered the second case against former khateeb of Lal Masjid, Maulana Abdul Aziz for defying the government’s ban on Friday congregational prayer in mosques. Aabpara police booked Maulana Abdul Aziz and some others for violating Section 144, which was imposed to ensure implementation on social distancing measures to control the spread of Coronavirus. This is the second time that the cleric has been booked for the same offence. On April 10 also, he had led Friday prayers at the masjid with a large number of people attending the gathering. However, he is yet to be arrested. Congregational Friday prayer has been banned by the district government due to fears of increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases if social distancing is not maintained. According to the officials, the FIR registered under section 188 of the PPC has been sealed immediately.

Police recover 10 stolen vehicles

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police have recovered 10 vehicles worth millions of rupees which were stolen from the capital and various districts of Punjab, a police spokesman said on Saturday. He said SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted various teams under supervision of In-Charge ACLC Malik Liaqat Ali which compiled the record of stolen vehicles and started efforts to trace the car thieves. By virtue of their efforts, 10 vehicles stolen from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Sheikhupura were recovered while an accused later identified as Yasir Ali Jafferi was also held. A case was registered in Green Town police station Lahore about a recovered car. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC teams and directed the officials for further effective policing in this regard. Furthermore, Aabpara police on Saturday reunited a 15-year-old missing boy with his parents. According to details, Ehsan Ullah informed Aabpara police station that his 15-year-old son Fahad had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by the family members.

Following this information, SP (City) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to trace the missing boy. This team finally succeeded to recover him safely.