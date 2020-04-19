Share:

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards an important issue.

Although it’s a high time to highlight this issue. Private companies are violating the rights of employees. They have no concerns about the lives of people but only in making profits. In this alarming situation, the government is requesting citizens to stay at homes for implementing a proper lockdown. On the other hand, private companies are coercing their employees for attending offices. Those who are not able to attend office due to no public transportation will get fired straight away in private companies. Even no precautionary arrangements are made for employees in private sectors.

Downsizing is another trauma in which employees suffer. It has affected people mentally. Employees are fired without any warnings on the name of downsizing.

It is requested to our government to take immediate action against such violence being practiced.

Hope you will publish this problem in your newspaper.

HAFSA CHANNA,

Karachi.