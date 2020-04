Share:

LAHORE - The National Highways and Motorway Police on Saturday said there is complete ban on public service vehicles’ entry on motorways to control the spread of COVID-19. In a video statement, Motorway Police Spokesperson Saqib Waheed said private light travelling vehicles are allowed to enter with maximum one or two passengers in emergency situation only. He said that heavy travelling vehicles including trucks, freight vehicles can also travel on motorways with minimum staff.