ISLAMABAD (APP): The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers witnessed decline of 12.34 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, as many as 1,170,403 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-March (2019-20) against the sale of 1,335,232 units in July-March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 12.34 percent, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 6.66 percent and declined to 768,974 units this year against 823,918 units last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also dipped by 12.51 percent to 15,637 units from 17,873 units last year. The sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed nominal decrease of 0.28 percent from 18,193 units to 18,142, it added. Similarly, United Auto motorcycles also went down from 281,776 units to 242,387 units, showing decrease of 13.97 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 32.38 percent from 123,348 units to 83,400 units. Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 22.46 percent from 8,634 units in last year to 6,694 units in the same month’s current year.

FAISALABAD (Staff Reporter): Stalwart PTI leader and senior vice president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has resigned from his office to lodge protest against the alleged illegal activities and misuse of powers by the FCCI President Rao Sikandar-e-Azam. Sarwar is policy head of the PTI Task Force on Textiles and the author of new “Textile Policy” of the PTI. Sarwar, while tendering his resignation, handed it over to Secretary General FCCI, Abid Masud,and dispatched a copy thereof to the Director Trade Organization, Government of Pakistan, for ready reference. The architect of the new PTI Textile Policy, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, when contacted by the correspondent, told that the core objective of the new PTI Textile Policy was to ensure proper formulation and implementation of this Policy as the textile sector was a major contributor in the Pakistan GDP, export receipts and employment generation. He said that think-tanks consisting of new expert minds should be established to focus especially on textile sector.