KARACHI - The restaurants, hotels and ‘Nanbais’ have been allowed to remain open from 8: 00 am to 5:00 pm in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the restaurants will only be allowed to give take away service, dinning will not be allowed.

Moreover, every worker shall be examined before entering into the workplace. Commissioner Karachi had also declared wearing face masks mandatory for those leaving homes. “Face masks are mandatory for all people who come out of the houses for a valid reason or are exempted during the lockdown, the mask shall cover the nose, mouth and chin.”

“Sanitizing and cleaning hands after every activity and wherein necessary shall he strictly ensured,” it added.

If symptoms of flu, cough or fever are found, he/she may be referred to the hospital immediately, the notification read.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Government has decided to completely close the areas of Karachi from where, coronavirus cases are being reported in huge numbers.

As per details, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to completely seal the coronavirus hotspot areas in Karachi, in a new strategy to deal with the deadly virus.