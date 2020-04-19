Share:

FAISALABAD - A rickshaw driver set his rickshaw on fire after a clash with a traffic warden here on Saturday.Many people gathered on the spot soon after the incident. The police arrived on the spot and rescued the warden. According to details, Jahangir, a resident of Saddar Bypass was selling fruit on his rickshaw at the Madanpura Chowk, when a warden Abdul Majid stopped him and imposed Rs 1000/- challan of his rickshaw. At this Jahangir said to warden that he left the house after many days due to the lockdown, so he cannot pay challan. The warden allegedly incited him to set his rickshaw on fire and also provoked him, after which in reality the driver sprinkled petrol at his rickshaw and set the rickshaw on fire. The traffic warden tried to flee from the spot, but the citizens grabbed him. Upon receiving the information, the top police officers arrived and took the warden with them. Afterwards, the CTO suspended the warden.