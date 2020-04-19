Share:

PESHAWAR - The rising coronavirus cases have concerned people in the provincial capital where 22 people have died of the contagion so far.

According to the data shared by Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur, about 36 suspected cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday alone.

There are around 179 positive cases of coronavirus in Peshawar while around 52 areas have been currently locked down in the provincial capital. A total of 2864 police personnel have been deployed at the centres throughout the provincial capital.

As per the data, about 22 people have died of the contagion in Peshawar alone. Similar­ly, around 50 have lost lives to Covid-19 in entire KP, which has the highest casualties’ figure among all other provinces and the federal capital.

It may be mentioned here that while the authorities are guarding the areas in Pesha­war, many Pakistanis who had been strand­ed in Afghanistan due to the lockdown, have started arriving in the country, and for them Peshawar is a nearby town soon after cross­ing into the Afghan border.

Speaking to The Nation, Khyber district Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that 195 drivers and cleaners along with 101 trucks had arrived in the area and all of them were quarantined in the two high schools for boys and girls in Landi Kotal.

“Another 200 people arrived from Afghan­istan today (Saturday) and we quarantined them in Jamrud Degree College, and another 300 people, who would arrive at the border soon, are to be quarantined at Shakas Levies Centre in the district,” the official said.

The administrator of Khyber district also said that each person is being quarantined in separate cell, with a washroom, dispos­able (packed) food, sanitizers, masks, gloves, etc while the chlorinated water is being used for disinfection of the places.