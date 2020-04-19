Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration has installed walk­through disinfectant gates at the District Head­quarters Hospital and DHQ Complex Tajazai as part of the precautionary measures to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the hos­pital and handed over the control of sanitizer walkthrough gate to the administration of major health facility after its completion. Additional DC Noorul Amin accompanied him.

Another gate has been installed at the entrance of District Headquarters Complex housing offic­es of government departments and Police Lines.

On the occasion, the DC said that his adminis­tration has planned to install more disinfectant gates in other parts of the district. He said that installation of walkthrough gates was part of his administration’s efforts to ensure public safety and control the prevalence of Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner said that hand wash points had also been set up in Lakki city, Naurang and other towns of the district.

He said that the administration had made full arrangements to safeguard citizens from infec­tion, urging the people to adopt preventive meas­ures so as to keep themselves safe from contract­ing the disease.

EDUCATION DEPT DEPLOYS TEACHERS FOR SMOOTH CASH RELIEF

The education department has deployed teach­ers at Ehsas Kifalat Programme payment centres to facilitate the lockdown-hit people in getting fi­nancial assistance easily.

“The decision to deploy teachers at the pay­ment centres, was taken at a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb”, said an of­ficial the other day.

Officials of education and other line depart­ments attended the meeting.

The official said that minutes of the meeting were sent to the local education department au­thorities for implementation.

He said that the district administration had set up Ehsas Kifalat payment centres in public sector schools to ensure payment of cash grant to the af­fected citizens. The district education officer, he said, ordered 40 teachers to perform duty at 20 npayment centres and execute tasks assigned by administration’s officials.

“Two teachers have been deployed at each pay­ment centre to guide and facilitate beneficiaries to receive financial aid without facing any trou­ble”, he added.