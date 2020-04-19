Share:

KARACHI - has constituted a committee to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the representatives of the small traders for opening of the small business and submit its report for approval to the CM within 24 hours.

The committee comprising Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Mukesh Chawla and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was formed after a meeting of the CM Sindh with the representatives of different associations of the small traders on Saturday, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The traders suggested that they would follow the SOPs if they were allowed to operate their businesses. They also suggested that they should be allowed and supported to start home delivery services.

The CM told them that he was very keen to strengthen online and on-phone business activities. “This is the way how social distancing is observed,” he said.

The traders also agreed to open their shops on rotation basis. If a shop of tailor is allowed to open on a particular week day then on the same day all the associated shops such as cloths and fabrics be allowed to open. Similarly, when the shops of air-conditions are open, on the same day all the associated shops such as electricians and electric appliances shops be allowed to operate.

On the request of the traders, the Chief Minister announced to give certain exemptions of SRB and provincial excise & taxation recoveries. The traders community appreciated the Chief Minister for his action against coronavirus and his support for traders.

Meanwhile, referring meeting of the traders’delegation with the Sindh CM, President All City Tajir Ittehad Hakeem Shah told newsmen that the meeting of the members of business community with the Sindh Chief Minister was very successful.

The CM sindh has given assurance that the shops would be allowed to open under SOPs, Hakeem Shah said.

The members of business community will fully cooperate with the committee to formulate SOPs so as to open their businesses, he said.

Murad urges PMA to

prepare SOPs for clinics, tele-medicine clinics

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to work out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for clinics and suggest ways and means to launch tele-medicine clinics so that patients of other diseases could be provided medical treatment.

This he said on Saturday while talking to PMA’s delegation here at CM’s House, said a statement.

The delegation members were Dr Qaisar Sajad, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Sharif Hashmi and Dr Qhafoor Shoro.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, CM Focal Person Najam Shah and Adl. Secretary Health Fayaz Abbasi also attended the meeting.

The delegation members suggested the Chief Minister to totally separate coronavirus patients from regular hospitals, including Tertiary Care centers so that regular patients could be attended there.

They also said that PGs should be inducted at the COVID-19 centres after giving their proper training of COVID-19 management and treatment trainings. This would help to overcome the shortage of professionals, the PMA suggested.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azra said that there were 45,000 PGs and the health department wanted to start their online training. She urged the PMA to help the government in overcoming the shortage of medical and paramedical staff.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was establishing Isolation centers and field hospitals all over the Sindh and the facilities would be almost out of city. “We are using our newly constructed health and education department buildings and will utilize open grounds by installing marquees there,” he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that there were four categories of the coronavirus patients. Those who came by air, pilgrims from Iran, people of Tabligh-e- Jamaat and local transmission. “We succeeded in isolating pilgrims at Sukkur and people of Tabligh-e-Jamaat in different districts, therefore virus could not spread from them,” he said and added “yes, it spread from those who came by air and went unchecked and spread the virus and now we are facing spread of virus in slums and katchi abadies,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the PMA to talk to their counterparts in other provinces and share Sindh’s experience with them and their experience, issues and problems with the Sindh Government so that govt could learn from its shortcomings.