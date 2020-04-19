Share:

LAHORE - The Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has begun conducting diagnostic tests for coronavirus (COVID-19). The UVAS lab successfully processed the first batch of 205 coronavirus suspected samples, received from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab. Vice-Chancellor UVAS Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited the laboratory, inspected the testing process and appreciated Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Chairman Department of Microbiology, and his team for their contribution to the national cause. Prof Nasim said that UVAS was committed to contributing to the diagnostic process and enhancing the government efforts in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier, the Punjab governor had inaugurated the lab to enhance the disease diagnostic capabilities of the provincial government. The Punjab Healthcare Commission evaluated the laboratory and approved it for the COVID-19 testing.