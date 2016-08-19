LAHORE - The national kabaddi team will depart for Toronto today (Friday) to take part in the 26th Canada Kabaddi Cup. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is supporting and patronizing the national kabaddi team. The Canada Kabaddi Cup will commence on August 20 at Toronto as teams from four countries including Pakistan, India, Britain and hosts Canada will take part in the event.

Talking to the reporters here on Thursday, national team coach Ghulam Abbas, all the credit of the game’s rise and development of the country goes to former director sports Punjab Usman Anwar. He hoped to see the national team raise the country’s flag sky high in Canada too. The coach said the SBP was sponsoring the team, which comprised Shafiq Chishiti, Musharraf Janjua, Rana Ali Shan, Mohsin Walha, M Ramzan, Jani Suniyara, Tayyab Maaz, Rana Naeem Babar, Khalid Mahar, Akmal Sahzad. He said the team was in good shape and in great form. “The kabaddi event held anywhere in the world is incomplete without Pakistan team ,” he added. Team manager Sarwar Butt said that the status Pakistan kabaddi was enjoying in the world was due to sincere efforts of the SBP for the promotion of this game.

“Pakistan kabaddi players are the best players in the kabaddi world. The competitions in Canada will be interesting and full of challenges but hopefully, our team will return triumphant,” he said.