Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in recognition of legendary Dr Ruth Pfau has announced to name civil Hospital Karachi after her name.

The chief minister, just after attending state funeral of Dr Ruth Pfau at Christian Cemetery, directed Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to issue a notification to name Civil Hospital as Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

“She had dedicated her entire life fighting against Leprosy in the country, particularly in Sindh and founded a dedicated hospital in the city,” he said adding that, “it becomes our responsibility to name one of the largest hospitals, Civil hospital Karachi in her name.”

He directed the chief secretary to issue a notification for the purpose and directed health department to replace the name board of the hospital and change the letter heads, ceals etc accordingly.

Earlier, the chief minister attended final funeral rites of Dr Ruth Pfau at St Patrick’s Cathedral and then also attended her state funeral at Christian Cemetery and laid wreath on her grave.