Share:

The Rt Rev Dr Alexander John Malik, Bishop of Lahore Emeritus, in a press statement had felicitated Imran Khan on taking oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He hoped that under his dynamic leadership Pakistan would progress and prosper and become an inclusive Pakistan with equal rights for the minorities. “Minorities issues in the past have been ignored many times. We have great expectations from Imran Khan as the new prime minister of Pakistan. We hope that the lives and properties of minorities will be safe under the new government.” Bishop hoped. He prayed for peace, progress and solidarity of Pakistan and assured the Prime Minister of his support for the cause of Pakistan. –Staff Reporter