LAHORE - “I will explain about the cases against me on the floor of house after the election,” said PTI candidate for Punjab Chief Minsiter post Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The was talking to the media after his nomination papers were accepted by Secretary Punjab Assembly.

Earlier during scrutiny of the nomination papers, an objection was raised on the basis of certain cases, on behalf of the PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, to the nomination of Buzdar as candidate. However the objection was not accepted and Buzdar’s candidature was allowed.