GUJRANWALA-A 12-year-old boy was brutally tortured by police at Alam Chowk police check-post allegedly for stealing a goat here the other day.

Talking to media, Arslan, 12, said that police officials held him from the street, took him to the check-post, and tortured him with sticks for stealing a goat. On being informed of the incident, his family members rushed to the spot and shifted him to DHQ Hospital. It was also reported that the police pressurized the boy's family to take him to home instead of hospital.

ELECTROCUTED

A youth was electrocuted while working in a welding shop at Kot Ladha. It was reported that Asif, 18, was busy working at his father's welding shop when he received severe electric shock and died on the spot.