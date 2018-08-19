Share:

rawalpindi - District Education Authority Rawalpindi decided to take action against more than 300 unregistered educational institutes in all over the district.

The notification has been issued to the non-registered educational institutes. Inspection committee has been formed to complete the registration process quickly. The CEO of District Educational Authority has called a meeting of the committee which is formed for the registration of private educational institutes.

As per media reports, under directives of Schools Education Department Punjab, the process of fresh registration of private educational institutes is being started in Rawalpindi district.

100 schools have already been registered while the notices have been sent to more than 300 schools directing them to get register in this month otherwise action will be taken against them after deadline.

Member district education authority Ibrar Ahmed Khan said, “Notices will be issued to the educational institutes for failing to file the applications in connection with extension in registration. The meeting of registration committee for private educational institutes will be called soon. The educational institutes whose registration has expired will have to submit cases for the extension in registration soon.”

He added that it was their demand that the meeting of the inspection committee be called soon after Eid-ul-Azha holidays so that maximum cases are decided.

Meanwhile. results of the examinations held in April/June 2018 of Higher School Secondary Certificate Part II annual examinations under the auspices of Federal Board will be announced on August 20.

Candidates who had mentioned cell numbers on admission forms, their results will be communicated through SMS. The results are also available on the concerned website of the federal education board. Result cards will follow the announcement of the results.

If any private candidate does not receive the result card, he should write to controller examinations secrecy within 30 days of the announcement of the result to get result card sans any fee.