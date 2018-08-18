Share:

MULTAN-The district administration has pulled over 250 sanitary workers out of houses of different officials and put them back into sanitation apparatus to keep city clean on Eidul Azha.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik further disclosed that the district administration had hired 60 motorcycle rickshaws, 100 carry vehicles and other heavy machinery besides hiring 450 temporary sanitary workers for Eid. He said that the sanitation staff would take rounds of city continuously to collect and dispose of animal remains on regular basis. He revealed that large ditches have been dug outside the city area to bury animal remains.

He disclosed that the above said sanitary workers were deployed at the residence of different officers. He said that the district administration is fully prepared to keep the city clean on Eidul Azha and citizens would see a new face of the town on the festival. He said that the affairs of Multan Waste Management Company have been rectified and an ideal sanitation system would be introduced.

Earlier, the DC visited different areas of the city early in the morning and declared that he would carry out surprise visits of different city areas daily. He declared that additional sanitation staff would be deployed at union councils in view of their population. He urged upon the citizens not to throw animal remains in streets and instead put them in bags provided by the Waste Management Company and hand them over to the sanitation staff.

He declared that officers of district government had been assigned different union councils for monitoring of sanitation staff and the concerned officers would check their presence twice a day.

LPP kicks off green,

clean Lodhran drive

Under its Green & Clean Lodhran campaign, the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) will plant 10,000 saplings and clean eight wards of the Lodhran city. The campaign has been launched in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner office, Municipal Committee Lodhran, District Council and PRSP, Bahuddin Zakaria University, Punjab Group of colleges and other stakeholders.

In his message, LPP President Ali khan Tareen said that the campaign has been launched in connection with Independence Day celebrations. “I am wishing all Pakistanis happy Independence. In celebrations of Pakistan Day, Let’s all pledge to plant a sapling for a greener Pakistan this year,” he stressed. Initially, the LPP has launched first leg of GCL campaign in four different wards of Lodhran city.

In this regard, LPP has started liaisoning with Deputy Commissioner office, Municipal Committee Lodhran, BZU campus, Range officer of the Forest Department; the Environment Department, Punjab group of Colleges and Lodhran Public School and local organizations etc. LPP has constituted 15-member GCP committees and registered 133 students from different institutions. LPP will clean these wards with the help of students, youth, community & Municipal Committee Lodhran. The LPP will install low cost dustbins and plant 10,000 saplings in these wards.