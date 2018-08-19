Share:

AIOU announces schedule of merit-based admissions

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University on Saturday announced admissions’ schedule of its merit-based programmes offered in the current semester, Autumn 2018.

The programmes offered on merit bases include Ph.D, MS, M.Phil, Commonwealth of Learning, MBA, MPA, M.Sc (Statistics), M.Sc (Public Nutrition) and BS Programmes, a press release said.

All those interested for admission in these programmes have been advised to send their application forms directly to the concerned department without admission fee before the stipulated date. The last date for the admission is Sept 5.

Admission forms of these programmes could also be downloaded from the University’s official website. Test/interview for admission would be held from October 15 to October 20 which would be intimated by concerned department. Merit list would be displayed at the University’s website on 31st October.

According to the directions of the Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, all the departments will be strictly following the prescribed merit criteria in order to encourage the talented and well-deserved students. This is also aimed at ensuring quality education at the higher education level.–app

ICCI to cooperate in organising National Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that squash had great scope in Pakistan and the ICCI would cooperate with Punjab Squash Association in organising National Squash Championship in Rawalpindi in September.

He was addressing as chief guest at closing ceremony of Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Tournament organised by Rawalpindi Squash Association.

Naveed Malik, senior vice president of the ICCI was also present at the occasion.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that Pakistan produced world champions in Squash including Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan which showed that our country had great talent in the sport. He stressed that the government should fully patronise squash players so that they could bring more laurels for Pakistan.

Total 76 squash players from 4 categories including Under-11, Under-15, seniors and girls participated in Jashn-e-Azadi Squash Tournament. Ibrahim from seniors, Umar from Under-15 and Azan Khan from Under-11 won the titles in the tournament.

At end of the tournament, Sheikh Amir Waheed and Naveed Malik distributed medals and certificates among the winners of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association on Saturday said that a new and equitable tax system was imperative for a successful Naya Pakistan. A balanced and progressive taxation system is needed to promote the tax culture, reduce mistrust between the taxpayers and collectors, and reduce the widening divide between rich and poor, it said.

We will not only fully cooperate with the government but also give the implementable recommendation to address wider disparities of wealth between rich and poor, said Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, president of RITBA.

Syed Tauqeer Bukhari said that the current tax system had failed to deliver which must be replaced with a new system or fundamental changes should be introduced in the existing system which opposes progress.

The current tax system is tilted in favour of rich, it is in conflict with ground realities, and it is pushing people into abject poverty which can become a national security issue, he observed.

The president of RITBA said that taxation system should not be focused on promoting interests of nobility. It should not divert resources to moneyed class on the cost of poor; rather it must ensure the welfare of the ordinary people.–Online