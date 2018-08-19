Share:

KARACHI - The APNS has welcomed Fawad Chaudhry as information minister of the new government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on his nomination as federal minister for information.

They said Fawad had long and rich experience of interacting with the media and with his induction as the information minister, media will enjoy freedom of press and expression as enshrined by the Constitution of Pakistan. The APNS office-bearers hoped that during Fawad’s tenure relations between the federal government and the print media will be further strengthened. They said that they were looking forward to working with the new information minister in resolving the issues being faced by the media.