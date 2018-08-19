Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday directed PTI MPA Raja Basharat and former PML-Q MPA Seemal Kamran to appear in person in a marriage dispute case.

The CJP passed the order after holding chamber proceeding of a complaint filed by Seemal Kamran against Raja Basharat Raja at Supreme Court Lahore registry.

“Why are you spoiling your character and personality?” CJP Nisar questioned Raja Basharat who was present there in compliance of the court order. “Be a man,” he remarked, questioning him: “ What do you say about the marriage?”. Raja Basharat denied the marriage and said that a case of a dispute was pending in a subordinate court.

Seemal Kamran came to the rostrum and made a request to the court for forensic audit of the ‘Nikah Form’ which she claimed was filled by Raja Basharat.

She claimed they married in 2014 in Lahore but he refused to own him and subjected her to torture and confiscation of her ornaments, car and money.

During the proceedings, the CJP took notice of the arrogance shown by an associate of Raja Basharat. However, Basharat kept pleading that he did not marry her while his pictures with the complainant were cropped and animated.

At this, the CJP remarked: “I send all this material to Forensic Science Laboratory for audit and everything will be clear,”. Why don’t you accept if you had married her, the CJP asked him who replied that they never married. The chief justice directed both sides to avoid mudslinging and held further proceedings in his chamber. Later, the chief justice adjourned the matter till Aug 20 with direction to both parties to appear again.

In a separate incident, a man tried to commit suicide along with his family members outside the Supreme Court Lahore registry for losing job with a private company.