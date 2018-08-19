Share:

New Delhi - The BJP on Saturday attacked former Indian cricketer and Indian Punjab Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs Navjot Singh Sidhu for his “actions” while attending the swearing-in of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Partra asked if the Congress was in agreement with his action and if Mr Sidhu had the party’s permission to attend the swearing-in. “Navjot Singh Sidhu, attending the ceremony where Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in, was seated next to the alleged president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Masood Khan. At the beginning of the ceremony, Masood Khan was seated a few rows back but was later shifted next to Sidhu. Was he aware that this had been done? Does he approve of this? We feel Sidhu should have known better and he should have objected,” Mr Patra said. He said Mr Sidhu added to the crime by embracing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, during the ceremony.

“This is someone who has been responsible for many innocents losing their lives in India and martyrs that we see among our armed forces,” Mr Patra said. “Is the Congress party in agreement with his (Sidhu’s) actions. If not, then what action is it prepared to take against him and are they prepared to suspend him from the party,” the BJP spokesperson demanded.

Mr Patra objected to the way Mr Sidhu’s “effusively declared love for Pakistan”. “Navjot Singh Sidhu says that even if every part of his body could speak he would not be able to thank Pakistan enough. We want to know for what is Mr Sidhu thanking Pakistan?” he asked.