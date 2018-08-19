Share:

KARACHI - The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Saturday felicitated Imran Khan for assuming charge of prime minister’s office with the hope that he would be able to address economic challenges facing the country in a pragmatic manner.

BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice Chairman Sheikh Aslam, Chairman (Capital Area) Riaz Khattak, KP Chairman Adnan Jalil, Balochistan Chairman Mir Naveed Baloch, Punjab Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Sindh Chairman Zakria Usman and BMP Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad acknowledged in a joint statement that challenges faced by Prime Minister Imran Khan were daunting, but he may be able to overcome them with the support of the nation through sincere and efficient policies.

In context of country's trade and commerce sector, BMP office bearers said effective policies were urgently needed for stability. For this, they said, the new prime minister will have to restructure ministry of commerce as well as Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Comprehensive targets for country's commercial councellors should be set up so that national trade diplomacy can get a new push and help achieve doable targets beneficial for the nation in general.

BMP office-bearers said the country needs to strengthen its bonding with China, especially with reference to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects. However, equal attention must be paid to emulate its example in uplift of people and poverty alleviation. Emphasizing that PM Imran Khan was inheriting a tinderbox, they suggested that main focus must be on turning around country’s inefficient state-owned enterprises by making them autonomous under the guidance of specialised boards of management. The panel also suggested that special measures must be announced for overseas Pakistanis in order to facilitate their investment in Pakistan and protect their rights in the country as it would increase country's foreign reserves.