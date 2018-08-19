Share:

KARACHI - The Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has introduced a comprehensive infection control programme to prevent patients and employees from hospital acquired infections (HAI).

CHK focal person Dr Gul Munir while talking to the media said that the CHK administration had introduced a comprehensive mechanism to save visiting patients, outpatients, patient attendants, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other support staff from hospital acquired infections.

“An estimated 20 to 25 percent patients are hit by infections from health facilities during treatment every year in developing countries including Pakistan by not following SOPs; however, hospitals acquired infections ratio is very low in European countries,” he said.

Keeping in view this situation, infection control programme has been introduced at the CHK to identify risk factors for infection, provide education about infection control to healthcare workers, decrease burden of hospital acquired infections such as surgical site, ventilator acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infection, and urinary tract infection.

He further said that vaccination of hospital employees against hepatitis B, provision of guidelines regarding standard practices of infection, promotion of research in infection control, occupational health and safety, public awareness, maintaining data of hospital acquired infections and infection control practices are not followed.

He explained that Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), cholera, acute viral hepatitis A, E, typhoid, dengue, influenza A and B, H1N1 and H2, N3, meningococcal meningitis, TB, HIV, measles, naegleria fowleri, meningo encephalitis and chikungunya are infectious diseases.

He said that the CHK administration had OPD for treatment of patients suffering from infectious diseases where Assistant Professor Azizullh Khan Dihloo had been posted as head of OPD. He claimed that billion of rupees could be saved annually in Pakistan by spending on preventive and promotion strategies like European countries.