rawalpindi - A court of law on Saturday granted police investigators 3-day physical remand of accused involved in swindling more than Rs4 billion in property business in the twin cities.

The accused was identified as Malik Mehboob Ahmed.

According to details, a team of Airport police station produced Malik Mehboob Ahmed in the court of an area magistrate and sought his 7-day physical custody to grill him for his alleged involvement in a multi-million frauds in property business. However, the magistrate turned down the plea and granted only three days physical remand.

The court directed the investigators to reproduce the accused before the court for further hearing in the case.

A senior police officer told The Nation that the culprit Malik Mehboob Ahmed was arrested by airport police during a raid after a resident got registered case against him of swindling Rs8.7 million in a deal of a flat. He added that as many as 22 cases were lodged against the accused in twin cities and he was also a proclaimed offender. He said that personnel of other police stations were also approaching the courts to obtain the accused for further investigation. He said that the accused was so much clever that he had purchased a bureau of private TV channel in Rawalpindi to avoid police action.

The police officer further said that the police had also booked and arrested 3 persons for chasing a police party that was shifting Malik Mehboob from Gulzar-e-Quaid Chowky to Airport police station.

In addition, Saddar Bairooni police registered a case against 3 fraudsters on charges of demanding extortion from principal of a private school while impersonating as officers of education department and military.

The accused were identified as Syed Ramzan Bukhari, Rashid alias Sheeda Welder and Abdul Moheed against whom case was registered under sections 170/506/384 and 419 of PPC.

According to the police spokesman, the troika entered a private school at Adiala village and demanded extortion from management while impersonating officials of military and education department.

He said that the owner reported the matter to the police which held the accused. He said that cameras, mobile phones, cash and fake cards of military and education department were also recovered from their possession. He said that the police had produced the accused before a court and obtained their physical remand for further investigation.