rawalpindi - The District Education Authority launched an inquiry into alleged withdrawal of Rs400,000 from the accounts of the department without any need.

A senior official of the education authority revealed to The Nation on Saturday that the district officer, cashier and junior clerk had been investigated in the issue and the report would be prepared soon. He said that as per the law, the officials had to present reason for drawing the money from the department accounts while in the instant, case no reason was mentioned. He said that the issue was brought in the notice of the education authority and a team had been formed to conduct audit of the accounts in Rawalpindi tehsil about withdrawal of money.

The official further said that another issue about collecting bribes from schools also came into the notice of the authority during internal audit. “The authority has received complaints and the matter would be investigated soon,” he said.

When contacted, Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Riaz Ahmed said that audit of the accounts had been started and report would be presented soon. He was unaware about complaints and said that he joined the education authority recently and he was not aware about it.

However, he would check the status and took action on it. He said that action would be taken against those found involved in the scam.