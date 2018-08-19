Share:

Lahore - Punjab CM-designate Sardar Usman Buzdar, after his nomination by Prime Minister Imran Khan, made his first call on MD Nawaiwaqt Group, Rameeza Majid Nizami and Partner HaidermotaBNR law firm, Owais Aziz, at their home in Lahore.

Sardar Buzdar was accompanied by Usman Malik and Akram Choudhry. CM-designate promised to follow an agenda based on development and expressed a serious desire for betterment of South Punjab. He gave thanks to PTI leader Imran Khan for his trust in him, and said that as CM he would enjoy working with Choudhry Parvez Elahi as well, who was like his elders.

CM-designate Sardar Buzdar also expressed good wishes for the opposition, and said that they would always see the PTI government and allies in Punjab Assembly with smiles, and no anger or resentment for anyone.