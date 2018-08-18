Share:

SIALKOT-The Phalora police arrested two accused involved in a Rs17.5 million dacoity occurred in the houses of two neighbourers Barkat Ali and his brother-in-law Amjad Ali in village Dhol Bajwa-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil last Thursday night.

The families called in the sniffer dogs trained by the Pak Army from Jhelum for tracing the dacoits. When, the dogs were released from the looted houses, they reached the house of Ubaidullah alias Baidu in the village for several times whenever they were released from the places of occurrence. Later, the police arrested Ubaidullah and his brother Khalid in the dacoity incident.

However, the police remained unable to trace out three other accused. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case. Two days ago, armed men had looted gold ornaments, cash in national and foreign currencies, electronics and other valuables worth Rs17.5 million from the houses of Barkat and Amjad Ali. Police officials said that the further investigations were underway, in this regard.

Meanwhile, two armed men looted Rs119,000 in cash at gunpoint from the staff of a leading cellular company’s franchise near general bus stand of Daska. On the report of franchise owner Adeel Ahmed, the Daska City police have registered a case with no arrest.

WOMEN RAPED

Accused Nadeem allegedly raped married woman Rukhsana who was a guest in his home in Daska city’s congested Islamabad locality. The accused fled away.

Meanwhile, six armed accused forcibly kidnapped married woman Farzana Bibi at gunpoint from her house in village Bhagatpur-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Police have registered cases.