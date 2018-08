Share:

LONDON:- England international Jason Roy said he was "extremely embarrassed" after suffering an injury when his bat, which he had thrown to the ground in frustration, bounced back and hit him in the face. The 28-year-old was hurt after being dismissed playing for Surrey in a Twenty20 game against Hampshire on Wednesday. He will miss Friday's game against Glamorgan in Cardiff. "I'm extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team mates and fans for this moment of stupidity," Roy said.–AFP