Sunday | August 19, 2018
Latest
7:00 PM | August 19, 2018
Hamza Ali Abbasi praises PM Imran Khan
6:39 PM | August 19, 2018
Massive quakes strike Fiji, Lombok
6:33 PM | August 19, 2018
Pakistan football team records first win in Asian Games after 44 years
6:12 PM | August 19, 2018
‘Baat Cheet’ with Tabassum Zia
5:54 PM | August 19, 2018
PTI to focus on equal development of country: Alvi
5:33 PM | August 19, 2018
First Eid special train departs for Peshawar
5:23 PM | August 19, 2018
Ozil should have gotten more support: German FA
4:51 PM | August 19, 2018
PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan as presidential candidate
4:07 PM | August 19, 2018
Promises, promises, Imran Khan raises Pakistani hopes sky high
3:53 PM | August 19, 2018
PIAF to raise funds for dams
3:28 PM | August 19, 2018
More than two million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
3:23 PM | August 19, 2018
Pak Navy organise beach cleaning campaign in Karachi
2:22 PM | August 19, 2018
Chinese media gives wide coverage to Imran’s election, oath as PM
2:07 PM | August 19, 2018
Pakistan extends greetings on Afghan Independence Day
1:39 PM | August 19, 2018
PTI's Usman Buzdar elected CM Punjab
1:23 PM | August 19, 2018
Elections rigging: Hamza Shahbaz demands to form parliamentary commission
1:01 PM | August 19, 2018
Iranian President congratulates Imran on his election as PM
12:55 PM | August 19, 2018
NAB summons Shahbaz Sharif in corruption cases on Monday
11:59 AM | August 19, 2018
Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
10:57 AM | August 19, 2018
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island
EXPECTATION WITH LOVE
