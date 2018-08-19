Share:

islamabad - The Engineering community underlined the need of properly exploiting the hydropower potential of the country as a renewable energy source to overcome the ongoing crisis of electricity shortage.

At a seminar (technical session) held on Saturday at the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RI), the community representatives stated that hydro-power was a cost-effective source and its had rich potential to meet the growing energy needs. The seminar was arranged to crater awareness about importance of hydropower and its impact on country’s socio-economic development.

Dr Ajaz Bashir Janjua, Deputy General Manager, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Taxila was resource person at the seminar, who gave a detailed presentation on ‘Utilisation and indigenisation of hydropower as the renewable energy source in Pakistan’.

Those who also addressed the interactive lecture on the issue included Chairman IEP-RIC Hafiz M Ehsan-ul-Haq Qazi and its secretary Shafiq. The event was part of continuing professional development’s series, arranged by the IEP-RI to create awareness about issues of public importance. It provides opportunities to the young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from experience and technical know-how.

Dr Ajaz also highlighted contribution and role of HMC in development of hydropower’s technologies.

He noted that not enough care had been given in the area of hydropower and there is also a less awareness about it. He was of the view that energy provides a vital and indispensable input to the overall national economy and the challenge of energy’s deficit could only be met through development of renewable resources.

While giving an overview of the topic, he briefed the participants about design and operation of hydro-power technologies.

Hafiz Ehsan spoke about the important role of engineering community in the national development. He proposed for empowerment of engineers in the decision-making process.

He asserted that professional people should be involved in carrying out development-related activities.

He advised young engineers to achieve excel in the profession so that they could deliver the best in their practical lives.