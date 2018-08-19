Share:

The Pakistan-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan successfully won the highest numbers of seats in elections on July 25, 2018 which is a wonderful victory for the Pakistanis to get a new Pakistan very soon. We congratulate him for coming in power and expect that gazillion of changes would appear in our country. Imran Khan’s first main target should be catching out the corrupt and dishonest leaders under the assistance of NAB for eradication of corruption in Pakistan.

So, if this dangerous corruption ends up from the roots then everyone would get justice and equality in the country. The numbers of political parties had used the country for building their own benefits but Imran should built Pakistan for every Pakistani to live happily and peacefully. We have millions of expectations on Imran Khan for bringing development and equality in Pakistan very soon.

SHAKEEL P NOOR,

Absor, August 1.