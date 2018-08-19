Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bushra Bibi, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saturday said she yearned for Pakistan to become a Madinah-like welfare state providing social justice and equality to all.

In an exclusive talk with APP after his husband took oath as prime minister here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Bushra Bibi said such a model of governance free from unnecessary protocols would ensure the well-being of the people.

Clad in head-to-toe white silk attire and face-covering veil, Bushra Bibi said it was a day of happiness for the Pakistanis. “I have prayed for this day to become a reality for the betterment of Pakistanis,” Bibi said when asked to share her views on the swearing-in of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi witnessed the ceremony sitting in the front row of guests facing the oath-taking dais.

Prime Minister Imran Khan right after his swearing-in alighted from the dais and exchanged felicitations with Bushra Bibi. The Prime Minister's wife later mingled with the women guests and exchanged pleasantries with them.

BUSHRA RECITES ‘WIRD’

During the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, first lady Bushra Bibi kept on reciting some “wird” continuously with her eyes closed.

On Saturday as the first lady Bushra Bibi arrived at the Aiwan-e-Sadr for the oath taking ceremony of her husband Imran Khan some female guests met with her.

As the ceremony started, the first lady closed her eyes and started reciting “wird” and prayed for the success of her husband and prosperity of the country.

When the oath taking ceremony ended women guests congratulated her.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan served guests with tea, biscuits and water instead of nine dishes during the oath taking ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Guests were served with 9 dishes at oath taking ceremony in past.