German player banned for placing bets

LONDON - German tennis player Luca Gelhardt was Friday banned for eight months and fined $7,000 after being found guilty of placing 280 bets on matches, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Gelhardt, 23 and ranked a lowly 1,065 in the world, placed bets through three online gambling accounts between December 2012 and November 2015 although none of the wagers involved matches in which he played. The TIA said that half of Gelhardt's ban would be suspended and the fine halved to $3,500 provided he commits no further breaches of the sport's anti-corruption programme. "Assuming no further disciplinary violations are incurred, he will be eligible to compete again from December 16, 2018," the TIU said in a statement. Gelhardt has made just $11,775 in prize money in his career and only $3,000 in 2018.–AFP

Mehran FC thrash Youngsters Club

ISLAMABAD - Mehran Football Club thrashed Youngsters Club 5-0 in the Jashan-e-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match played here Saturday. While PTCL Youth Club got walkover against Ramna Club, who failed to show up for the match. In the first match, Mehran Club took commanding 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to sensational Samad Khan, who scored all the three goals. Mehran started the rout in the 10th minute as Samad scored the opening goal and made it 2-0 in the 17th minute and completed his hat trick in the 27th minute. The second half started exactly from where the first ended. Now it was Hassan’s turn to join the party and he scored his first and team’s 4th goal in the 50th minute and the scoreline was completed in the 56th minute when Sahail scored the 5th goal.–Staff Reporter

Waqas wins Punjab Sr Squash title

LAHORE - Waqas Mehboob beat Kashif Asif in straight games to win PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship-2018 title. Waqas defeated Kashif 11/4, 14/12, 11/8 in 29 minutes in the final which was played at Punjab Squash Complex. Guest PSA President Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, SVP Tariq Farooq Rana, Vp Omer Salamat, Gogi Alludin, SNGPL team manager Farrukh Amin, M. Imran, Asim Amin, Shoaib Masood, Muhammad Shahid and many players also witnessed the final.–Staff Reporter

KP governor honours squash player

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Iqbal Zafar Jhagra awarded prizes to squash player Khushal Riaz Khan and his coach former World No. 10 Amjad Khan here at Governor House. KP Governor said there is no dearth of talent but such talent needs proper guideline, training and coaching under qualified coaches. He also termed good coaches very vital for polishing budding youngsters for the tough future challenges. Jhagra lauded the performance of Riaz, who played tournaments at national and international levels. He also appreciated the performance of Amjad as coach of Riaz. Riaz remained top ranking player in Under-15 and Under-17 categories while performed excellently in the British Junior Open, US Junior Open, Japan Junior Open, Qatar Junior Open, Doha Junior Open and Penang Malaysia Junior Open Squash championships and several tournament on national level. Governor said that Pakistan ruled the squash world for long time but since long not a single player come up at top level. He also urged upon the concern quarters to take appropriate steps to bring derailed squash again on the track in which Pakistan dominated the world for 37 long years. He said giving international exposure to the young players would certainly helpful.–Staff Reporter