KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Women Wing President and MNA Nusrat Wahid on Saturday congratulated party Chairman Imran Khan on his election as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. She said that Imran Khan would utilise all resources to curb corruption in the country and bring about a revolution and change in the system. “The NAB will be made fully empowered to eradicate corruption from the society and the corrupt people will be discouraged at all levels,” she added.

The president said that the new government would take up health, education and water issues and resolve them on priority basis. She also thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), BAP, Q-League, BNP, GDA, Awami Muslim League and JWP for their support to PTI in the National Assembly and Imran Khan.

Nusrat said that their support had given stability to democratic process and democracy in the country. The PTI women leader said that she was not afraid of the threat given by Shahbaz Sharif that he will not allow the present setup to work and move forward. The PTI will utilise all its resources to formulate and prepare the applicable laws for the welfare of the nation. She also congratulated Murad Ali Shah on his election as CM Sindh, Perwaiz Elahi as Punjab CM and Firdous Bezanjo as a Speaker for Balochistan Assembly and Mahmood Khan as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM.