Viral hepatitis has been one of the deadliest health threats to population in Pakistan four years as on average, it claims nearly 150,000 lives every year being a direct cause of death or as to morbidity and it means that over 400 people are losing life to hepatitis every day here in the country. According to estimates, well over 18 million people in Pakistan are infected with hepatitis B and C amounting to over nine percent of country’s population while every fifth death in Sindh province is being attributed to hepatitis B and C and it is believed that 20 to 25 percent of population there is infected with the deadly viral diseases.

Medically hepatitis is defined as inflammation of the liver while viral hepatitis caused by a few specific viruses including A, B,C,D,E,F not confirmed, and G that primarily attack the liver and are responsible for about half of all human hepatitis viruses are types A,B and C while viral hepatitis types B and C can causes chronic hepatitis. Finally, the government of Pakistan is requested to take such serious actions regards such problems.

HUMERA M. UMER,

Kech, August 1.