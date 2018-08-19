Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on taking oath as prime minister of Pakistan and expressed good wishes for his new government.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said in fact Imran Khan had taken the lead to raise voice for the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui. She said now when he has formed his government, the nation rightly expects from him that repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui would be on top of his agenda for the first 100 days of his government.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said the nation wanted a change and it is felt that Imran Khan would not disappoint the nation like the former rulers. She said “we hope that Imran Khan would take up this matter with the US administration bravely and reject every pressure to uphold honour of the country and the nation.

She said Imran Khan is the eighth elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and “I appeal to him to help get Dr Aafia Siddiqui repatriated to Pakistan”.