QUETTA - Jam Kamal Khan of Balochistan Awami Party has been elected as chief minister of Balochistan, with 39 votes.

According to details, BAP’s Jam Kamal bagged 39 votes while Mir Younus Aziz Zehri of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal received 20 votes in secret balloting.

At least 59 provincial assembly members exercised their right to vote.

Kamal enjoyed the support of Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party, Jamhoori Watan Party, Balochistan National Party-Awami and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.